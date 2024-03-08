Delhivery turns Moga unit into an all-women facility on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Logistics player Delhivery on Friday said it has turned its Moga facility into an all-women unit on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The company also has plans to establish similar all-women-run facilities in other regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Delhivery said in a statement.

"To mark International Women's Day, Delhivery, India's largest integrated logistics service provider, has transformed its Moga facility into an all-woman-run hub, challenging the gender stereotypes in the logistics industry and underscoring the company's inclusive values," it said.

Women staff at the Moga facility in Punjab will manage all end-to-end operations, from operating battery-operated pallet trucks to inventory management to loading and unloading of trucks, the company said.

Women-only housekeeping and security staff have also been deployed to support the facility 24x7, it added.

Gurugram-based Delhivery, an integrated logistics services provider, covers around 19,000 pin codes. PTI ABI BAL BAL