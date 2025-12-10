Delius Pharma gets regulatory approval to import Ceftriaxone API from China

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delius Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import Ceftriaxone Sodium API from China.

The company will import the Ceftriaxone Sodium API, a raw drug used to produce antibiotic products, directly from China-based Guangxi KelunPharmaceutical Co, Ltd, a company statement said.

Delius Pharma said it is in advanced discussions to import 120-130 tons of the chemical annually to meet the growing formulation demand across generic markets and government tenders.

"The move will enhance supply security, ensure consistent product quality, and reduce procurement dependency on local intermediaries," the company said.

Industry majors such as Lupin, Sterile India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Nectar Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, and Wockhardt hold the CDSCO approval for the import of Ceftriaxone Sodium API.

The company said the CDSCO nod marks a major move for its antibiotic injectable portfolio and makes a cost-efficient supply chain for one of India's most widely used antibiotic APIs. PTI MSS MR MR