Delivery of food, medicine by drone demonstrated in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Apr 14 (PTI) The delivery of up to one kilogramme of food and other essential items has been demonstrated in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu by Skye Air, India’s largest hyper-local drone delivery company, a statement said on Monday.

At the South Asia Drone Forum 2025, hosted by the Nepalese government in association with the World Bank, Skye Air successfully demonstrated the delivery using its flagship Skye Ship One drone at the designated drone corridor here.

"This demonstration marked a historic milestone -- Nepal’s first drone-delivered food package, underscoring the potential for scalable, real-world applications of drone technology across borders," the statement said.

"Representing India on this esteemed international platform, Skye Air showcased the strength of Bharat’s deep-tech innovation and unmanned traffic management and drone logistics prowess among South Asian counterparts." The three-day event that concluded on April 11 witnessed the presence of Civil Aviation Authorities from seven South Asian countries along with international delegates and policy leaders, reinforcing the regional importance of advancing drone-based solutions for logistics, healthcare, and disaster response, the statement said.

“We’re proud to represent India at this global platform and showcase how drones can truly reshape connectivity in difficult terrains,” remarked Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air.

The successful demonstration in Nepal builds on Skye Air’s legacy of pioneering drone logistics in India, having already completed over two million deliveries across various sectors.

This milestone aligns with the company's broader vision of expanding its impact across international borders, with a sharp focus on emerging regions, it said.