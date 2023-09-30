Dell considering fresh investment in Bengaluru, seeks K'taka govt support to overcome restrictions on SEZ

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) In a bid to further strengthen its presence in Karnataka, Texas-based technology conglomerate Dell is considering a fresh investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru, according to the office of Karnataka Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Minister M B Patil.

The company already operates a prominent research and development centre in Bengaluru. At the global level, Dell operates around 25 manufacturing facilities with 14 of these facilities dedicated to R&D.

On Friday, senior officials from Dell held meetings with Patil at Austin in the USA and sought support from the Karnataka government to overcome import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations, which would enhance cost sustainability for Dell's expansion in India, his office said in a statement here.

A business delegation led by Patil is visiting various states in the US to attract investments into the state.

The delegation also met leading semiconductor manufacturing company Global Foundries (GF), which expressed interest in increasing its workforce in Bengaluru with an addition of 200 skilled workers, it said.

The Minister has assured to extend the government’s support in this regard and will also help Global Foundries to establish connections with customers and suppliers, it added.

The $30-billion Global Foundries has also expressed interest in establishing and expanding its Aerospace and Defence (A&D) presence in Karnataka, with plans for further engagement to develop a comprehensive business strategy, the statement added. PTI AMP SS