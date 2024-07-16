Dell partners with Qualcomm, Microsoft to launch Copilot+ AI PC range in India

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Global technology major Dell Technologies has collaborated with chipmaker Qualcomm and IT giant Microsoft to launch new consumer Copilot+ AI PCs in India.

Dell on Tuesday announced new XPS and Inspiron line-up of Copilot+ AI PCs powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors.

The new products, namely XPS 13 and the Inspiron 14 Plus, are equipped with AI capabilities such as co-creator, live captions, and windows studio effects.

"With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users' needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experience to a new array of users," said Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India.

The new product range marks Qualcomm's debut in Dell PCs and laptops.

Last week, Dell's market peer ASUS launched India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon powered Copilot+ laptop Vivobook S 15, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Processor.

"This partnership marks a pivotal development in India's PC ecosystem. Snapdragon X Series' advanced AI capabilities and unmatched power efficiency will redefine the user experience, enabling seamless multitasking, enhanced security, and a wide array of other use cases.

"The platforms offer cutting-edge AI features for creativity, video conferencing, security, and productivity, with rapid performance and enhanced security through the Qualcomm Sensing Hub. Users will benefit from extraordinary performance, battery life, and new AI experiences, making this a significant leap in the AI PC era, catering to the evolving needs of both consumers and professionals," Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head, Qualcomm India, said.

XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available to customers across both online and offline platforms starting July 16.

The starting price for XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus is Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 115,590, respectively.