Della Townships partners with Austrian wellness brand MAYRLIFE

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Mumbai-based realty firm Della Townships has partnered with Austria's medical wellness brand MAYRLIFE for its upcoming projects.

In a statement on Monday, the company said that the wellness-themed townships will be established in Nagpur, Goa, Thane, and Ranthambore, followed by six more cities.

The company's CMD Jimmy Mistry said, "Every Della Township will feature a world-class medical wellness facility, bringing the power of longevity science and holistic living into everyday life".

Dieter Resch, CEO, MAYRLIFE, said the MAYRLIFE health concept combines longevity medicine with a personalised nutritional strategy and treatment plans.