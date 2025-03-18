Deloitte, CleverTap partner to boost AI-driven customer engagement strategies

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with customer engagement platform CleverTap to help businesses, transform their customer engagement strategies through data-driven insights and AI-powered automation.

The partnership aims to enable enterprises to optimise customer interactions, improve retention and accelerate digital transformation, Deloitte India said in a statement.

"This partnership is not just about addressing today's challenges, it is about equipping businesses with the tools and insights to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape through the "power of collaboration," Deloitte India Partner Hemendra Upadhyay said.

******* Slikk Club secures USD 3.2 mn to expand quick fashion delivery in Bangalore Quick fashion delivery platform Slikk Club on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3.2 million in an all-equity seed funding round led by Lightspeed.

The funding also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and angel investors including Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Abhinav Pathak (Perpule), Madhav Tandan, Nikhil (Panthera) and Saurabh Gupta (DST Global), the company said in a statement.

The fresh capital will be utilised to scale operations in Bangalore and strengthen the leadership team across technology, category management, operations, and supply chain.

"This funding is a step forward in our mission to bring 60-minute fashion delivery to more shoppers, scale our presence in Bangalore, and expand into new lifestyle categories," Slikk Club CEO and co-founder Akshay Gulati added.

******* IHCL inks green-field resort in Pench under Gateway brand Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a 105-key green-field resort in Pench, Madhya Pradesh, under the Gateway brand.

"As one of the country's key national parks, Pench is seeing increasing demand for quality hospitality services. This signing is in line with our strategy of expanding in high-potential tourism corridors," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Madhya Pradesh, including six under development. PTI SM DR