Deloitte India, Embark team up to offer solutions for GCCs

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Deloitte India has entered into a strategic alliance with Embark to offer end-to-end support to global firms building and scaling their global capability centres in India, covering strategy, operations, infrastructure and governance, a release said on Wednesday.

Put simply, global capability centre, or GCC, is a strategic offshore unit, where multinational companies brainstorm innovation and technology, to drive digital transformation and organisational growth.

India has captured a dominant market share in the GCC segment, and every one in three Fortune 500 companies has a GCC in India today.

Economic contribution from GCCs has risen exponentially from USD 19 billion in 2015 to over USD 68 billion today, the release said, adding that these GCCs are pivoting from cost centres to being strategic value creators.

Mid-market firms, emerging globalisers, regional powerhouses and single-country enterprises now represent the next growth wave of the GCC movement, it observed.

"To support this shift, Deloitte India has entered into a strategic alliance with Embark, an integrated GCC platform, to offer end-to-end support to global firms building and scaling their GCCs in India, covering strategy, operations, infrastructure and governance," the release said.

India is no longer just a destination for large multinational corporations (MNCs). Even mid-market companies are increasingly tapping into India for capability development.

As per industry estimates in 2024, 480 GCCs, accounting for 27 per cent of India's total GCC numbers, are operated by mid-sized enterprises.

Under the Deloitte-Embark alliance, organisations will receive support across the GCC lifecycle, from vision and strategy and setup.

This includes strategic advisory on GCC operating model and value case design, location strategy, legal entity setup, tax and compliance advisory, one-stop facility setup solution, ongoing GCC operational support across facility, talent, payroll, finance, procurement, risk and compliance.

According to the release, this alliance represents a strategic investment in India's potential to lead the next phase of global service delivery. By offering organisations a one-stop solution, Deloitte India and Embark are seeking to simplify complexity, reduce risk and accelerate outcomes for companies entering or expanding in India.

"As global enterprises re-evaluate their operating models amid macroeconomic uncertainties and digital disruption, the demand for integrated, execution-focused platforms is rising," the release added. PTI MBI TRB