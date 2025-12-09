Deloitte launches search platform Tax Pragya

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Deloitte India on Tuesday launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform, Tax Pragya, which will help tax professionals with faster research inputs and insights.

The Tax Pragya platform functions as a mobile-friendly tax AI agent, enabling smarter search, faster learning and seamless cross-skilling across Income Tax, GST/Indirect Tax and Transfer Pricing, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said in a statement.

It will work as a search and summarisation platform and can also handle and solve high-volume, high-risk problems across Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), tax audit reporting, litigation management, GST compliance, Transfer Pricing and capital gains computation, while delivering real-time dashboards, predictive insights and stronger audit trails.

Unlike conventional research tools that merely retrieve documents, Tax Pragya handles complex tax queries, performs in-depth background searches and delivers crisp, substantiated answers.

Its interactive chatbot allows users to explore tax documents or case laws in detail, Deloitte said.

Deloitte India, President, Tax, Gokul Chaudhri, said, "Tax Pragya represents a pivotal shift in how tax teams of businesses, large or small, can use responsible AI to access technical insights at speed." Deloitte India Partner Sumit Singhania said, "Following a successful in-house pilot involving more than 2,000 Deloitte professionals actively using this platform, we are seeing new age technologies fundamentally reshape the pace and precision of tax knowledge and insights. Built on a deeply trained, enterprise-grade model.” Tax Pragya is trained on more than 1.2 million tax cases and on over 5,000 Deloitte-authored technical papers, solutions and expert insights.

Offered through flexible subscription models, Tax Pragya is accessible at multiple price points, with a brief trial period to help organisations identify the right fit. Customisation is also available for client-specific in-house data, the statement added. PTI JD DRR