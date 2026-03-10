Deloitte unveils 4,500 sq ft cyber facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Consulting major Deloitte India on Tuesday announced the launch of 'ConnectSafe' in Bengaluru, which it claims is the country's first-of-its-kind cybersecurity facility aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure and connected ecosystems.

The 4,500-square-foot facility will simulate real-world cyber-threat scenarios across various industries, including automotive, medical technology (MedTech), and consumer ecosystems.

The initiative marks a shift from traditional data-only protection to securing operational technology (OT) and human lives, addressing vulnerabilities in hyper-connected systems, the company said in a statement.

"As industries become increasingly connected, from smart factories and power systems to vehicles and medical devices, cyber threats are no longer limited to IT systems, they directly impact the operational backbone of our economy," said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia.

Shetty added that the facility will help enterprises build trust and resilience while positioning India as a leader in next-generation cyber defence.

According to the company, the facility's core capabilities include end-to-end connected-systems security, quantum-safe systems to future-proof critical infrastructure, and dedicated security operations centres for operational technology and vehicles (OT-SOC and V-SOC).

The facility enables organisations to test, validate and strengthen security controls without disrupting live operations.

Gaurav Shukla, Partner and Leader, Cyber at Deloitte South Asia, noted that the innovation hub will allow organisations to proactively secure next-generation systems, from micro-level components to large-scale infrastructure.