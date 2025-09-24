Delphi World Money acquires stake in Ebix Travels, gains management control

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delphi World Money Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired a substantial equity stake along with management control in online travel services Ebix Travels Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition helps Delphi expand beyond its existing financial services businesses to offer a comprehensive travel ecosystem that integrates forex expertise with a broad spectrum of travel and tourism services, including airline ticketing, luxury experiences, curated holiday packages and MICE services, the company said in a statement.

"At Ebix Group, we are committed to redefining the travel and hospitality experience by combining technology, strategic partnerships, and exceptional service... Delphi represents the convergence of travel, finance, and technology, unlocking opportunities that shape the future and elevate experiences globally," Ebix Group Chairman Vikas Garg said.

Delphi, an RBI-authorised category II authorised dealer, said its deep expertise in foreign exchange and cross-border remittance services naturally complements the growing travel portfolio, enabling a seamless customer experience across booking, travel, and currency exchange. PTI RKL SHW