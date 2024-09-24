Delta Electronics inks pact with Savex Tech to expand market presence

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delta Electronics India on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Savex Technologies to expand its market presence.

Delta Electronics India is a power management and IoT-based (Internet of Things) smart green solutions provider, while Savex Technologies is one of India's largest ICT (information and communication technology) distributors.

"The collaboration aims to extend Delta's market reach by leveraging Savex's vast network, particularly targeting system integrators (SI) of data centre solutions, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and government projects, especially in tier-3 and tier-4 cities," Delta said in a statement.

Delta Electronics India Managing Director Niranjan Nayak said, "Our cooperation with Savex Technologies will help us significantly expand our market presence and enable us to reach new customers in previously untapped regions". PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL BAL