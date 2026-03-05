Delta Electronics sets up Centre of Excellence in Robotics in TN's Krishnagiri

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Power management and smart green solutions provider Delta Electronics India in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Krishnagiri district, the company said.

The Centre of Excellence established at the College of Engineering, Bargur would focus on Robotics and PLC (Programmable Logic Controllers) Automation.

The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art industrial automation training centre designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industrial applications with an aim to develop students and working professionals gaining industry relevant skills, a company statement here said on Thursday.

The Centre of Excellence would focus on Robotics, PLC Automation and Smart Assembly Systems. It is supported by advanced infrastructure including, PLC training workstations and an assembly cell that replicates live industrial environment, the statement said.

Delta Electronics India Managing Director Niranjan Nayak said, "The Centre has been designed to mirror real industrial conditions, ensuring that trainees gain practical, application oriented experience in automation systems." "Through structured short-term and long-term programmes, we intend to build a strong, industry-ready talent pipeline capable of supporting automation-driven sectors and strengthening India's competitiveness in advanced manufacturing," he said.

The Centre will conduct short-term training for candidates of up to 120 hours on a monthly basis and long-term of 272 hours on a quarterly basis under TNSDCs flagship initiative of "Vetri Nichayam," with each batch accommodating 20 to 25 participants.

Coinciding with the inauguration of the Centre, Delta Electronics India organised a tree plantation drive in Bargur, with the plantation of 30,000 saplings, the statement added.