Delta IT Network partners with Lenovo, eyes Rs 250 cr revenue in 2 years

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) System integrator firm Delta IT Network is eyeing a Rs 250 crore revenue in the next two years from its partnership with PC maker Lenovo, a top company official has said.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm, as a Lenovo platinum partner, offers end-to-end solutions encompassing software, servers, asset buy-backs, imaging deployment, and connected technologies.

"This association has been growing year after year, and in the next two years, we aim to scale up the business to Rs 250 crore," said Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network.

Delta ITN is now venturing into India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities, he added.

The company has set up manufacturing units in Gujarat and established offices in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Punjab. PTI ANK DR