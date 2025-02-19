Demand for travel, hospitality jobs in Nov-Jan wedding season up 37 pc: Report

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Jobseekers' interest in travel and hospitality roles in the recently concluded wedding season -- November 2024 to January 2025 -- saw a 37 per cent increase as compared to the previous year, said a report released on Wednesday.

Weddings played a major part in this surge, fuelling demand for roles such as resort managers, hotel staff, travel agents, banquet coordinators, and decorators, as per the report by job portal Indeed.

Among the various roles on offer, the highest increase in interest was for positions of wedding planners with a steep rise of 70 per cent, the report said.

Other roles for which demand among jobseekers saw a significant rise were resort manager (57 per cent), hotel manager (52 per cent), and travel agent (16 per cent).

Roles that saw a decline in interest during the period under review included event staff (37 per cent), and specialist tour manager (3.3 per cent), the data showed.

Overall, interest in travel and hospitality jobs was up 37 per cent year-on-year, the report by the leading job site stated.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, said, "The wedding industry is booming, and so is the demand for skilled professionals to support it. We're seeing a significant surge in interest in travel and hospitality roles, particularly those related to weddings, as couples increasingly seek professional help to create their dream celebrations. This translates into exciting career opportunities within the sector." PTI TRB HVA