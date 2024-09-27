Demand for workers skilled in sustainable construction practices grows 25 pc since May 2023: Report

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The demand for workers skilled in sustainable construction practices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew 25 per cent since May last year due to higher pay, according to a report released on Friday.

From May 2023 to April 2024, the demand for workers skilled in sustainable construction practices surged 25 per cent, particularly for roles requiring expertise in Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twin technologies, energy efficiency, safety compliance, and sustainable materials management, said a report by UAE-based AI-driven platform Huntr.

These skills are critical as the UAE pushes forward with its sustainability practices, focusing on projects that prioritise energy efficiency and waste reduction, the report added.

"Indian workers with expertise in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices are perfectly positioned to fill this demand, and the benefits higher wages, longer contracts, and better working conditions' are significant," Huntr Founder and CEO Samuel Joy said.

The report is based on an analysis of its workforce data from May 2023 till April 2024.

According to Huntr data, workers in these green roles earn an average annual salary of AED 1,08,522, significantly higher than the AED 73,250 earned by those in traditional construction jobs.