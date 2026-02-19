Democratisation of AI only fair and safe path forward: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday said democratisation of Artificial Intelligence is the only fair and safe path forward.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he also said that it is striking how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work.

Stating that the "early versions of true super intelligence" could be a "couple of years away", he said, "As we prepare for this possibility, we are guided by three core beliefs. Number one, we believe that democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward. Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure that humanity flourishes." Stating that some people want effective totalitarianism in exchange for cancer cure, he said, "(I) don't think we should accept that trade off." On India's progress on AI, he said, "It's incredible to see the country's leadership in advanced AI. I was last here a little over a year ago, and it's striking how much progress has happened since then." By 2028-end, more of the world's intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centres than outside of them, Altman added.