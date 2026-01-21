Democratising technology India's key feat, world curious at Davos: Vaishnaw

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said there is a lot of curiosity in the world about the democratisation of technology and asserted that it is the right way to go ahead to ensure the benefits of AI and all other tech innovations for everyone.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he also said the Central government will welcome more states to join WEF delegations as it pushes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cooperative federalism mantra.

This year, 10 states are present at Davos. In reply to a question, the minister said the more the number of states, the better.

"From the Central government, we definitely welcome all the states who would like to participate and we help them be part of this entire thing. We also help them set up the right kind of meetings they would like to do here with business leaders and other leaders," he said.

At the same briefing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said India's presence at Davos is getting registered in a major way and “we all are here following the cooperative federalism mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“We get to know best practices here and some MoUs also get signed,” he said.

“For Maharashtra, we have signed some strategic and knowledge partnerships this time, including in areas like medtech,” Fadnavis said.

These delegations help India get a stage at a global level, he added.

Vaishnaw said all the top semiconductor leaders were there at a meeting where they praised the work done in India.

“Similarly, there is great recognition of the work we are doing on Artificial Intelligence and on democratisation of technology,” he said.

In reply to a question on trade talks with the US, the minister said, "We are a trusted partner to the world." PTI BJ ARI