Den Network Q3 net profit declines 3 pc to Rs 47.85 crore

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Den Networks Ltd, a cable television distribution company, on Friday reported a decline of 3 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.85 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.32 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of Den Networks, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Its total revenue was down 1.4 per cent to Rs 272.93 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 276.90 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the December quarter, total expenses of Den Networks declined 3.43 per cent to Rs 260.96 crore.

Shares of Den Networks Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 64.11 on BSE, down 0.70 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DR