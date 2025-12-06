Denim exporter Manomay focuses on capacity expansion, cleaner production

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan-based textiles and denim exporter Manomay Tex India Ltd is focusing on expanding capacity as well as cleaner production to drive sustainable growth, a top official said on Saturday.

The company is also strengthening its footprint in both domestic and international markets, underpinned by strong manufacturing technicalities, sustainability initiatives, Manomay CEO and Managing Director Yogesh Laddha said.

On capacity expansion, he said the Bhilwara-based company has installed 864 additional spindles to boost its production.

The company is also looking to boost exports to existing markets such as Colombia, Mexico, Egypt, Chile, and Venezuela. The company exports products to more than 16 countries.

To make its operations more sustainable, the company has introduced measures like zero liquid discharge, water recycling, and use of renewable energy, Laddha said.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 330 crore in the first half of FY26 and a profit after tax of Rs 10 crore for the period. PTI RR MR TRB