Denmark delegation meets Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) A 35-member delegation from Danish Farmers' Abroad Association met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Friday and held discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors.

The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies from Denmark. Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

"During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors. The Danish delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana in these areas," a Haryana government statement said.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Saini said the Haryana government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state's agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He said a delegation of progressive farmers from Haryana, led by Minister Shyam Singh Rana, had earlier visited many African countries to study their technologies, agricultural systems, and best practices.

He said investors from Denmark and African nations can collaborate with Haryana's farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development.

The Chief Minister said the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach. This has made Haryana a preferred destination for investment, he stated.

Saini said Haryana is encouraging business-to-business partnerships with Denmark and African countries to promote the exchange of innovative technologies, expertise, and resources, thereby giving new direction to the state's industrial and agricultural growth.

He reiterated that the Haryana government is adopting a 'Go Global' approach and actively encouraging foreign investors to explore opportunities in the state.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister that it had visited various sites across the state to study local agricultural and animal husbandry practices. PTI SUN TRB