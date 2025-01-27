Denta Water and Infra IPO: Check allotment, GMP, listing and key details

New Delhi: The allotment for Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO shares is expected to be finalized today, Monday, January 27, 2025.
The Denta Water IPO, which was open for bidding from January 22 to January 24, was priced between Rs 279 and Rs 294 per share.
Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription
The initial share sale of the IPO garnered 221.52 times subscriptions on the closing day of bidding on Friday. The retail portion was subscribed 90.38 times, the QIB portion was subscribed 236.94 times, and the NII portion received an overwhelming subscription of 507.07 times. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, January 27.
How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on the integrated registry
- Visit the IPO registrar's website using this link: Integrated Registry IPO Allotment Status.
- In the Allotment Option dropdown menu, select 'IPO'.
- From the Select Company menu, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.
- Under the Select Choice option, choose one of the following: Application No., DPID, or PAN.
- Enter the required details based on your selection and click 'Submit'.
- Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.
How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the BSE website using this link: BSE Allotment Status Check.
- Select 'Equity' under the Issue Type dropdown menu.
- From the Issue Name dropdown, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.
- Enter your Application Number or PAN details.
- Tick the box for 'I am not a robot', then click 'Search'.
- Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen
Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP update
As of the latest trend, Denta Water shares are trading at a premium of Rs 100, which suggests that the estimated listing price will be Rs 394 per share. This is 34.01% higher than the upper price of Rs 294 per share.
The grey market is an unofficial place to trade shares ahead of listing. Market participants keep a watch on GMP to track listing gains.
Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date
The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on January 29.
Denta Water and Infra IPO objectives
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Proceeds to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Denta Water and Infra IPO
Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.
It has completed 32 water management projects out of which 11 projects were undertaken as the main contractor, one project under a consortium/joint venture arrangement and 20 projects undertaken under a sub-contract arrangement with the main contractor.