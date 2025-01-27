Denta Water and Infra IPO: Check allotment, GMP, listing and key details

New Delhi: The allotment for Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO shares is expected to be finalized today, Monday, January 27, 2025.

The Denta Water IPO, which was open for bidding from January 22 to January 24, was priced between Rs 279 and Rs 294 per share.

Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription

The initial share sale of the IPO garnered 221.52 times subscriptions on the closing day of bidding on Friday. The retail portion was subscribed 90.38 times, the QIB portion was subscribed 236.94 times, and the NII portion received an overwhelming subscription of 507.07 times. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, January 27.

How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on the integrated registry

Visit the IPO registrar's website using this link: Integrated Registry IPO Allotment Status.

In the Allotment Option dropdown menu, select 'IPO'.

From the Select Company menu, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.

Under the Select Choice option, choose one of the following: Application No., DPID, or PAN.

Enter the required details based on your selection and click 'Submit'.

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on BSE

Visit the BSE website using this link: BSE Allotment Status Check.

Select 'Equity' under the Issue Type dropdown menu.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.

Enter your Application Number or PAN details.

Tick the box for 'I am not a robot', then click 'Search'.

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen

