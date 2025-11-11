Denta Water and Infra Solutions net profit jumps 71 pc in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Tuesday posted a 71 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 18.93 crore in the September quarter, aided by accelerated execution of key water management projects.

The company had a net profit of Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a company statement said.

Revenue in the reporting quarter rose 54 per cent to Rs 74.27 crore compared to Rs 48.29 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,depreciation and amortisation) grew 72 per cent to Rs 26.31 crore from Rs 15.30 crore in Q2 FY25, with the company maintaining robust margins despite inflationary pressures.

For the half-year period ended September this year, net profit stood at Rs 37.48 crore, up 55 per cent year-on-year, while revenue rose 45 per cent to Rs 141.55 crore.

The company attributed its strong performance to accelerated execution in the water infrastructure sector and a healthy project pipeline, alongside expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as part of its diversification strategy.

C Mruthyunjaya Swamy, Chairman, said in the statement, "Our Q2 performance reinforces the consistency of our execution capabilities and our ability to sustain profitability even in a competitive operating environment. With a growing order book and expanding geographic presence, we remain focused on delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports India's water resilience. Backed by prudent financial management and a strong execution pipeline, we are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory in the second half of FY2025-26." Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited is a premier civil engineering company focused on water revitalisation, groundwater recharge, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. The company designs, develops, and maintains high-impact water infrastructure projects, enabling long-term water security and environmental sustainability across India. PTI ABI HVA