Denta Water IPO allotment: Check latest GMP for expected listing gain

New Delhi: With less than 24 hours remaining for listing, Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO allotment is still to be announced, following a delay, according to an official from the registrar to the issue, Integrated Registry Management Services.

Worried applicants of Denta Water IPO have been tagging the Sebi, exchanges (BSE & NSE) and registrar of the issue for the delayed allotment status.

Users are questioning the authenticity of the registrar, besides raising their voices on the Sebi norms for allotment and listing. SMC Capitals is the book-running lead manager of the Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP update

The delayed allotment and sell-off in the broader markets have dented the grey market premium for the company. As per the latest trends, the company was commanding a GMP of Rs 70-75 apiece, indicating a 25 per cent listing pop for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 120 on the last day of the bidding, while it stood at Rs 165 before the issue opened for bidding.

The Denta Water IPO, which was open for bidding from January 22 to January 24, was priced between Rs 279 and Rs 294 per share.

Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription

The initial share sale of the IPO garnered 221.52 times subscriptions on the closing day of bidding on Friday. The retail portion was subscribed 90.38 times, the QIB portion was subscribed 236.94 times, and the NII portion received an overwhelming subscription of 507.07 times. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, January 27.

How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on the integrated registry

Visit the IPO registrar's website using this link: Integrated Registry IPO Allotment Status.

Integrated Registry IPO Allotment Status. In the Allotment Option dropdown menu, select 'IPO'.

From the Select Company menu, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.

Under the Select Choice option, choose one of the following: Application No., DPID, or PAN.

Enter the required details based on your selection and click 'Submit'.

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status on BSE

Visit the BSE website using this link: BSE Allotment Status Check.

BSE Allotment Status Check. Select 'Equity' under the Issue Type dropdown menu.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited'.

Enter your Application Number or PAN details.

Tick the box for 'I am not a robot', then click 'Search'.

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on January 29.

Denta Water and Infra IPO objectives

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Denta Water and Infra IPO

Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

It has completed 32 water management projects out of which 11 projects were undertaken as the main contractor, one project under a consortium/joint venture arrangement and 20 projects undertaken under a sub-contract arrangement with the main contractor.