Deoleo appoints Vishal Sarin as General Manager, India

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Leading olive oil producer Deoleo has appointed Vishal Sarin as General Manager, India.

Before joining Deoleo, Sarin was part of Unilever's India Customer Development leadership team as General Manager - Central India, the olive oil company with the flagship brand Figaro said.

"India continues to be an important market in our global strategy. Vishal's experience in managing complex FMCG businesses and delivering structured growth makes him well-positioned to lead our India operations through the next stage of growth," said Tomislav Bucic, Chief North Europe BU and APAC-MEA Officer, Deoleo.

Sarin said India represents a market with meaningful long-term potential for category expansion. As consumers increasingly prioritise purity, quality, and trusted brands, there is a clear opportunity to strengthen category depth and scale. PTI SM DRR