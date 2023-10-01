Department of Agriculture organises cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Department of Agriculture on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive at the Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) building here.

Advertisment

The Department, which is under the Union Agriculture Ministry, along with subordinate offices participated in the "Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" initiative, under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, an official statement said.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja flagged off the cleanliness drive at SFAC building in Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas.

Over 300 enthusiastic staff members gathered at the SFAC building to clean the corridors, yards, windows, elevators and other areas.

Advertisment

The garden area underwent a thorough cleaning ensuring the removal of debris, weeds, and any accumulated waste.

The department officials also planted new saplings.

The subordinate offices across the country engaged the staff and the general public to participate in the initiative.

Numerous events were strategically scheduled at market yards, parks, schools, and roads, encouraging active citizen involvement.

The Department, in collaboration with various subordinate offices, organised over 384 nationwide events today, with a total participation of 7,262 people. PTI MJH HVA