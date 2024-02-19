Department of Fisheries inks pact with ONDC

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Department of Fisheries on Monday signed an MoU with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to provide better market access for the fisheries sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State L Murugan, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, ONDC Managing Director T Koshy and other officials.

"This is a historical MoU," Rupala said adding that the collaboration will unlock the potential of digital commerce for the Indian fisheries sector, an official statement said.

Rupala also said the collaboration would serve numerous benefits for fisheries industries like reduced transaction costs, increased market reach, improved transparency, increased competition & competitiveness, innovation, and employment generation.

The collaboration aims to empower all stakeholders, including traditional fishermen, fish farmer producer organizations, entrepreneurs from the fisheries sector to buy and sell their products through ONDC in a structured manner, the statement said. PTI LUX ANU ANU