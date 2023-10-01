Department of Fisheries organises 'swachhata' campaign

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Department of Fisheries on Sunday organised a campaign to clear garbage and scrap piled up outside the office of National Federation of Fishers Cooperatives Ltd (FISHCOPFED) at Sarita Vihar here and the surrounding market place.

The department comes under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

"In pursuance of Government's vision of “Garbage Free India”, Department of Fisheries organized a Swachhata (Shramdan) Campaign under the Programme 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023' outside the office FISHCOPFED," an official statement said.

The shramdan programme was led by Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries along with Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (DoF) and Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary (DoF).

Officers/officials of Department of Fisheries, FISHCOPFED and citizens from neighbouring areas participated in the activities.

"About 200 persons participated in the programme and cleaned the garbage/scraps piled up around the office and the market place," the statement said.

Subordinate Offices under Department of Fisheries have also organized Swachhata Hi Seva programme at different locations across various states.

Total 18 different sites were identified by them across the country where shramdan activities were undertaken, including fishing harbour, fish landing centres, fishing jetty, coastal fishing village, fish markets etc. PTI MJH ANU ANU