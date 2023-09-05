Department of Posts, Shiprocket join hands to boost e-commerce ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Department of Posts has partnered with Bigfoot Retail Solution, which operates as the Shiprocket brand, to boost the e-commerce export system in the country.

Advertisment

The agreement between the two entities will lead to technical integration between Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) and Shiprocket.

This will enable India-based sellers, using Shiprocket to directly generate e-Postal Bill of Export (PBE) and shipping labels from Shiprocket platform, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The online order processing, export documentation, compliances and customs clearance have been made easy through electronic PBE, which can be filed on the DNK portal," Director General Postal Services Alok Sharma said.

Advertisment

Integration of DNK portal with different agencies and e-marketplace will benefit the artisans, craftsmen and SME sellers from the remotest areas of the country, Sharma said.

As on date, more than 600 DNKs have been made operational.

The agreement comes a week after India Post signed a pact with Amazon for export-related initiatives. PTI PRS PRS TRB TRB