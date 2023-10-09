Dept of Chemicals & Petrochem converting physical files into e-files

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is converting physical files into e-files, as part of a special cleanliness drive to create more spacious workplaces.

Advertisment

To declutter the e-space, the department has also taken up the task of reviewing all e-files that were opened prior to 2022.

Individual officers have been assigned the specific task of reviewing the 9,800 e-files, an official statement said.

"... The Department is gearing to achieve 100 per cent scanning and subsequent conversion of all existing physical files to electronic files. This is likely to result in the freeing of substantial space occupied by physical files," it added.

Advertisment

In addition to maintaining cleanliness in its office, the department is also committed to spreading cleanliness messages to the general public and mainstreaming the activities in everyday life.

To achieve this, 255 cleanliness campaigns are being organized in various public places spread all over the country, the statement added.

The department falls under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. PTI LUX DRR