Dept of Posts delivers first-ever ONDC online order as logistics service provider

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Department of Posts has started handling shipments as a logistics service provider for orders placed on the ONDC platform and has delivered the first parcel on Thursday.

The postal department, which operates services under the India Post brand name, received the first order booked at Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on January 13, 2026, by UdyamWell -- an ONDC-enabled initiative that focuses on supporting Indian entrepreneurs by offering comprehensive services to artisans, farmers, and other rural entrepreneurs.

"Department of Posts achieved a significant milestone with the successful booking of its first online order through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on January 13, 2026, acting in the capacity of a Logistics Service Provider (LSP). The consignment was successfully delivered today on January 15, 2026," the statement said.

Following the integration, sellers on ONDC-enabled buyer applications can select the Department of Posts for parcel pickup, booking, transmission, and delivery through its nationwide postal network.

At present, the postal services are live on ONDC with the "Click & Book" model. Under this model, sellers can digitally generate pickup requests, choose the Department of Posts as the logistics partner, and have parcels collected from their premises.

Postage is collected at the time of pickup, and consignments are inducted, tracked, and delivered using the Department's technology-enabled logistics systems, the statement said. PTI PRS DRR