Deptt of consumer affairs ensures refund of Rs 1.56cr to students from coaching centres

New Delhi: More than 600 students have received refunds of Rs 1.56 crore from coaching institutes after the intervention of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

According to an official statement on Saturday, the department has "successfully secured refunds amounting to Rs 1.56 crore for over 600 aspirants and students in the education sector."

These students, enrolled in coaching centres for civil services, engineering courses and other programmes, were previously denied rightful refunds despite following the terms and conditions set forth by the coaching institutes, it added.

The relief was made possible through grievances filed by the students via the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which facilitated a streamlined process for dispute resolution.

"The swift action by the Department has helped students receive compensation for unfulfilled services, late classes, or cancelled courses, ensuring they do not bear the financial burden of unfair business practices," the statement said.

In its decisive direction, the department has instructed all coaching centres to adopt a student-centric approach, mandating clear, transparent refund policies to protect student’s financial interests.

It has been made clear that the unjust practice of denying legitimate refund claims will no longer be tolerated, urging educational institutions to uphold consumer rights.

The Department is also committed to strengthening the complaint redressal mechanism and educate students on their consumer rights.

The National Consumer Helpline has proven to be a vital resource in empowering students and aspirants in their quest for justice.