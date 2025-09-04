Deputy manager dies in accident at JSW Steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

Raigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) A deputy manager died in an accident at JSW Steel Ltd's plant in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at the yard of the sinter plant section in the unit at Naharpali village under Bhupdeopur police station limits, said Prabhat Patel, Sub-Division Officer of Police (SDOP), Kharsia town.

After the accident, Deputy Manager Ravindra Dansena (43), a resident of Tarapur in Raigarh district, was rushed to Jindal Fortis Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said without providing details of the fatal incident.

His body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, Patel informed, adding police have launched an investigation.