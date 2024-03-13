Dermatology startup Cureskin raises USD 20 million

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Dermatology startup Cureskin on Wednesday said it has raised USD 20 million (over Rs 165 crore) in a funding round led by digital health-focused venture capital fund Healthquad.

Advertisment

In a statement, the startup said its existing investors JSW Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Sharrp Ventures also participated in the Series B funding round.

The latest investment brings Cureskin's total funding to USD 26 million, further fuelling its vision to widen access to quality dermatological care in the country. In 2022, JSW Ventures had invested USD 5 million in the startup.

Through its mobile app, Cureskin has treated over 15 lakh customers, including 80 per cent of them from small towns, so far for various conditions such as acne, hyper-pigmentation, post-acne issues, hair loss etc, Guna Kakulapati, co-founder and chief executive officer of the startup, said.

Cureskin is an AI-driven dermatology platform that provides clinically validated skin and hair health solutions.

Healthquad is a digital health-focused venture capital fund, while JSW Ventures is an early-stage institutional venture capital fund sponsored by the family office of the JSW Group. PTI BEN SHW