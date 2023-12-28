Dermocosmetics startup SkinQ gets seed funding

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Dermocosmetics startup SkinQ on Thursday said it has secured seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised towards new product launches, research and development, team expansion, and brand enhancement, a release said but did not divulge the investment amount.

"In a significant boost to the burgeoning personalised skincare market, SkinQ Dermo cosmetics has secured a seed investment led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from Venture catalysts and Super Angels," the release said.

Founded by dermatologist Chytra V Anand, SkinQ offers dermatologically tested solutions tailored specifically for melanin-rich skin. PTI MBI SHW