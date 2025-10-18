Desco Infratech, KPI Green Hydrogen and Ammonia join hands for hydrogen-natural gas blending

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) KP Group company KPI Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, Desco Infratech Ltd, and Naveriya Gas have joined hands to spearhead hydrogen–natural gas blending projects, a statement said on Saturday.

Under the partnership, the three companies will initiate hydrogen–natural gas blending projects in the city gas distribution sector, Desco Infratech said in a statement.

"This partnership is a key step in building green infrastructure and supporting India's clean energy transition. This collaboration aims to reduce reliance on LNG imports and move closer to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the company said.

KPI Green Hydrogen and Ammonia will produce green hydrogen and Desco Infratech will provide the expertise in engineering and technology to blend hydrogen with natural gas, the company said on the scope of the partnership.

Naveriya Gas will integrate the blended fuel into the city gas distribution network, ensuring a sustainable and reliable supply. By combining hydrogen with natural gas, the initiative will lower carbon emissions, utilise existing infrastructure efficiently, and support India's pledge toward net-zero emissions, Desco Infratech Whole Time Director Malhar P Desai said.

Surat-based Desco Infratech provides solutions across power, renewable energy, water and city gas segments.

KPI Green Hydrogen And Ammonia, a fully-owned subsidiary of KP Group, is in the business of green hydrogen. PTI ABI HVA