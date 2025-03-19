Deserv completes USD 5.3-million ESOP buyback

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Dezerv, a tech-led wealth management firm, on Wednesday announced the completion of a USD 5.3 million (Rs 46 crore) ESOP buyback programme, which was open for all current and former employees.

"The buyback aimed to give early employees an opportunity to create liquidity through their ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans), the measured participation underscores the strong confidence that team members have in Dezerv's future growth trajectory and potential for value creation.

"...this has resulted in Dezerv being a company of choice for top talent looking to create an impact in this category," Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of Dezerv, said.

*** GIFT City secures ISO 14001 certification for environmental management * Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Wednesday said it has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System.

The certification was granted by internationally accredited body Bureau Veritas, it said.

The ISO 14001 certification is a globally recognised benchmark for organisations that integrate environmentally responsible practices into their operations, GIFT City said in a statement.

"Achieving the ISO 14001 certification reflects GIFT City's commitment to building a future-ready finance and technology hub with sustainability at its core," Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO of GIFT City, said.

GIFT City is India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).