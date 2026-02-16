Designer rice and green leather: CSIR–NIIST showcases industry-ready innovations

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) At a time when scientific research is often criticised for staying confined to laboratories, the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR–NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, is making a strong case for science that reaches people's homes, plates and workplaces.

On February 18, the institute will host a technology transfer ceremony titled "CSIR–NIIST Tech Connect: From Lab to Market" at Anusandhan Bhawan, CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi, an official release said here on Monday.

The event, scheduled for 3 pm, will mark the transfer of several indigenously developed, industry-ready technologies to leading industry partners, reinforcing CSIR's role in driving innovation-led growth, it said.

The centrepiece of the event will be the official release and technology transfer of low glycaemic index (GI), protein- and micronutrient-rich designer rice, developed by CSIR–NIIST to address India's twin challenges of lifestyle diseases and hidden hunger, the release said.

The technology will be transferred to Tata Consumer Products Ltd and SS Soul Foods, Tamil Nadu, it said.

Rice feeds more than half of the world's population, especially in Asia and Africa. However, polished white rice is known to cause sharp spikes in blood sugar and is linked to the rising incidence of type 2 diabetes.

At the same time, protein and micronutrient deficiencies persist even among people who consume enough calories. CSIR–NIIST's innovation seeks to solve both problems without asking consumers to change their eating habits, it said.

The designer rice developed by the institute offers higher protein content, a lower glycaemic response, and fortification with essential micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12.

The technology aims to transform a familiar staple into a nutritionally smarter food that supports metabolic health while addressing malnutrition, the release said.

The work has already received national recognition. Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR–NIIST, was awarded the Tata Transformation Prize 2024 for developing the designer rice.

Two technology transfer agreements related to this innovation will be signed at the event, paving the way for large-scale production and wider consumer access.

Beyond food and nutrition, the event will showcase technologies with applications across industries, it said.

Among them is an indigenous coffee crema technology that enables stable and long-lasting foam formation--an important factor influencing coffee aroma and sensory experience--opening new possibilities for India's fast-growing coffee and beverage sector.

CSIR–NIIST will also transfer a bio-based cardanol polyol modified polyurethane dispersion technology, offering a greener alternative to petroleum-based binders.

With improved mechanical strength, stability and non-wettability, the technology has applications in leather finishing and metallic coatings, supporting more sustainable manufacturing practices.

Post-harvest losses remain a major challenge in Indian agriculture, with 30–40 per cent of fruits and vegetables lost between harvest and consumption, and only about 10 per cent undergoing value addition.

To address this, CSIR–NIIST will transfer two post-harvest technologies--osmotic dehydrated fruit bites and a ready-to-cook vegetable mix--developed using Refrigerated Adsorption Dehumidified Dryer (RADD) technology, the release added.

These innovations allow better nutrient retention, longer shelf life and energy-efficient processing.

Another notable technology is JAIVAM, an engineered microbiome that enables rapid aerobic composting without odour, leachate or fly problems, the release said.

Already licensed to four industries and approved by the Kerala State Suchitwa Mission, the technology supports decentralised waste management and circular economy initiatives.

The event will also feature the transfer of two plant-based leather alternative technologies derived from agricultural biomass such as cactus.

Developed using eco-friendly processes, these materials match the look and performance of animal leather while promoting agri-waste valorisation.

The technology has already seen 15 transfers, four commissioned production plants, and has won the PETA Fashion Award 2025, along with certifications from Eurofins, Bureau Veritas and SGS.

In addition, a project MoU will be signed for the development of low-sodium salt formulations. CSIR–NIIST is working on designer hollow salt crystals that can reduce sodium content by up to 86 per cent while maintaining saltiness, addressing public health concerns related to hypertension and heart disease, it added. PTI TGB ROH