Despite competition, India Post will remain prompt for citizen service: Scindia

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that despite heavy competition in the market, the postal department will always remain prompt for citizen services.

Speaking at the release of commemorative postage stamps on the 23rd Olympic Games being held in Paris, Scindia said the postal service is a public service which connects to the hearts of people.

"It is a modern world. Like we have competition in sports, there is competition for postal service. Nowadays everything is done through phone- sending messages, email, but even in this condition I assure you that with technology and innovation, the postal department will remain prompt for citizen services," Scindia said.

He along with youth affairs and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya facilitated the bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics- Sarabjot Singh, former cricketer Akash Chopra and steeplechase athlete Sudha Singh at the event.

Scindia released commemorative postage stamps on Paris 2024 Olympics displaying Javelin Throw, field hockey, sailing and table tennis.

"These postal stamps will become the history of our sporting legacy. I am proud that 38 times postal stamps have been issued in the last 56 years to encourage sports," the minister said.

He said Indian sports stars have made the country's name shine at a global level and made their mark.

Mandaviya said that a contingent of 117 athletes have gone to the Paris Olympics and only six government officials have gone to Paris to make arrangements for them.

"There was a time when more people other than players used to travel. This time only six government officials have gone and they are busy working for players," he said.