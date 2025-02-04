Detailed norms soon on providing access to PM Gati Shakti data to pvt sector: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will "quickly" come out with detailed guidelines regarding sharing of certain data, and maps from PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector, a top government official said on Tuesday.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said a lot of options are under discussion on the manner in which data from the government-owned portal can be shared with the private sector.

One of the options includes providing data based on queries raised by the private sector for a project, he said adding this would be the most secure way to share data.

The government on Saturday announced to provide certain data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector, a decision which could help them optimize last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications.

"Let us wait for the detailed guidelines to come out … Very shortly or quickly … I am hopeful as this is a budget announcement," Bhatia told reporters here.

PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

"For furthering PPPs (public-private partnerships) and assisting the private sector in project planning, access to relevant data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal will be provided," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Using these data layers like track length details, railway stations, DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor), Good Sheds, national and state highways/ district layers, MMLPs (Multi Modal Logistics Parks), warehouses, existing airports from different ministries will help private sector to optimize last mile delivery services, developing infrastructure-based apps, smart city solutions and tech-driven logistics management and also enable them for informed decision and better planning in healthcare sector, disaster management, agriculture sector, and food distribution.

Talking about its advantages, he said for project planning, it will be very helpful for the private sector.

For example, if somebody has received a coal mining license, "so what will be the best optimal route to extract. For the telecom sector, if somebody wants to put towers, planning in setting up towers," he said.

On fees to be charged, the secretary said that has to be worked out.

"We have carried out consultations with other departments and they have also indicated what are the things which can be used for this purpose. A lot of technical work has already been done," he added. PTI RR MR MR