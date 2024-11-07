* Deutsche Bank installs a commemorative plaque to honour Ratan Tata in Deutsche House Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) German lender Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it has installed a commemorative plaque to honour the legacy of industrialist Ratan Tata in Deutsche House.

Advertisment

The South Mumbai building, a heritage property, was acquired by the lender in 1992 and served as the private residence of the Tata family.

Ratan Tata's half-brother and current chairman of Tata Trusts Noel Tata was present at the event, as per an official statement.

**** * Nexstem raises USD 3.5 million Deep-tech startup Nexstem on Thursday announced that it has raised USD 3.5 million from a clutch of investors, including Infoedge, Zupee, Smile Group, Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas.

Advertisment

The company, which is into developing non-invasive Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) solutions, will use the funds to scale its latest product ecosystem, and expand its intellectual property portfolio, as per a statement.

**** * Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive Tata Group-run Croma on Thursday announced the appointment of Shibashish Roy as its chief executive from November 18.

The move is part of succession planning in view of incumbent CEO and managing director Avijit Mitra's retirement, a statement said, adding that Mitra will continue to be the MD till his retirement in March 2025.

Advertisment

**** *Visa elevates Rishi Chhabra as country manager Global payments major Visa on Thursday announced the elevation of Rishi Chhabra as the country manager.

He will report to Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for the cluster of markets, including India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, a statement said.

***** * Genwise ties up with Axis Bank Genwise, a club for senior citizens, on Thursday announced a tie-up with Axis Bank to introduce an easy-to-use UPI platform for elders.

Advertisment

The service will have a simple user interface and essential security features to make it safe to use, as per a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL