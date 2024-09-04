Devans ventures into premium lager segment, Xxpands Six Fields range

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian alcobev leader Devans has expanded its Six Fields range to venture into the premium lager beer segment in the Indian market.

The latest launches by the homegrown alcobev leader are initially available in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

"Six Fields, one of the first homegrown wheat beers with a lineup of accolades and awards, reflects the innovative streak that Devans has instilled in the domestic beer market," Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Devans, Prem Dewan told PTI.

Commenting on the expansion, he said, "We are excited to expand the Six Fields range to include strong and lager beer segments, catering to a broader consumer base. The Six Fields range now offers something for every discerning consumer." "Six Fields has boldly introduced its new strong variant, Six Fields Brute, while its Six Fields Pilsner serves as the perfect premier lounging partner for those cherishing good times," he added.

The Six Fields range currently features two Belgian Style Wheat Beers – Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult – based on the world’s oldest brewing recipe, marking Six Fields Brute and Six Fields Pilsner as the brand’s entry into the premium lager domain.

He further highlighted that Six Fields is already established as a youthful and dynamic brand, focused on creating fresh experiences rather than just being another wheat beer.

"The Six Fields Belgian Style Wheat Beers are among the rare beers in India to have garnered multiple national and international accolades, including medals at the global Brussels Beer Challenge, Spiritz Selection Awards, and others," he added.

In addition to Six Fields, DeVANS is also known for Indian beers such as Godfather and Kotsberg.

With an overall brewing capacity exceeding 1,80,600 KL, owing to strategic production tie-ups across India in regions like Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, DeVANS has emerged as a leading Indian brewer in competition with international brands in the domestic market.

Based in Jammu, DeVANS is also the country’s oldest manufacturer of premium quality malt spirits. PTI AB MR