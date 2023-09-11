DevDynamics.ai raises USD 600,000

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised USD 600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities.

Other investors include Sunn91 Ventures, PointOne Capital, and select angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.

DevDynamics' AI co-pilot feature will help software leaders explore insights, get suggestions and anticipate challenges - transforming the landscape of engineering decision-making, the company said. PTI GRJ SHW