Develop new grades of paper to replace single-use plastics: Goyal to industry

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the paper industry to focus on quality and sustainable manufacturing practices for the growth of the sector.

He also emphasised on the importance of integrated mills, economies of scale, and fostering innovation for competitive quality and service in the paper industry.

He said this while addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Paper Traders Associations in India.

Goyal said that the paper industry will continue to prosper as the country grows economically.

He stressed on sustainability as a crucial factor, encouraging the industry to focus on paper manufacturing from recycled materials and "urged for the development of new grades of paper to replace single-use plastics".

Addressing the concerns raised by certain sections of the industry regarding paper imports, Goyal urged for specific details and suggested them to reach out to the Director General of Trade Remedies to address any malpractices. PTI RR DRR