Develop strategies to achieve 500 GW RE capacity target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi to industry

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged industry players and stakeholders to develop strategies for achieving India’s ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Speaking at an event, Joshi assured that the government will continue to support technological advancements and innovations in the clean energy sector. The Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) emphasized that the target of 500 GW by 2030 is a clarion call for action.

"India has already achieved 212 GW from non-fossil fuel sources and is on track to exceed the 2030 target. The minister stressed the importance of concerted, collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to overcome challenges and expedite progress in the renewable energy sector," the MNRE said in a statement.

The event in Bhubaneswar was also attended by MNRE Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. PTI ABI ABI MR