Development following mantra of 'Reform, Perform & Transform' visible in every sector: PM Modi

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the development following the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is visible in every sector.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Rising Rajasthan Summit here, Modi said today every expert and investor in the world is very excited about India.

"In the last ten years, India has become the 5th largest economy from the 10th largest. In the last ten years, India has almost doubled the size of the economy. India's exports have also almost doubled in ten years," he said.

Modi stressed on the importance of having a large manufacturing base in India. "Today the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis. It should not be disrupted. For this, it is very important to have a large 'manufacturing base' in India," he said.

He said that it is a great achievement in itself that democracy is flourishing in a diverse country like India.

"Welfare of humanity while being democratic is at the core of India's philosophy. The people of India are voting for a stable government in India through their democratic right. The youth power is taking this forward," he said.

The PM said that India is going to be among the youngest countries in the world for many years to come. "India will have the largest pool of youth as well as the largest skilled youth segment. For this, the government is taking many decisions one after the other," he said.

The Prime Minister said India has shown how the democratisation of digital technology is benefiting every sector and every class. "India is showing the world the real power of 'Democracy, Demography and Data'," he said.

PM Modi said our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it.

He said the priority of the post-independence governments was neither the development of the country nor the heritage and Rajasthan has suffered the loss due to this.

"Rajasthan is not just rising but also proving to be reliable. The state is receptive to change and knows how to refine itself over time. Recently, Rajasthan's "R-factor" has gained an additional dimension, with the people electing a responsive government led by the BJP," he said.

Modi said in a short span of time, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his team have delivered impressive results and his commitment towards the state's development are highly commendable.

"Under the leadership of the current government, new opportunities are being created for the youth, while infrastructure projects like road and electricity developments are progressing rapidly. The government's swift action in controlling crime and corruption has instilled confidence among investors and people," he said.

Highlighting the potential of the state, he said Rajasthan is rich in natural resources, with a vast land area and a strong, skilled young workforce.

"It boasts a modern connectivity network, ranging from roads to railways and has thriving sectors from hospitality to handicrafts. All these strengths make Rajasthan an attractive destination for investment," he said. PTI PRS AG SDA DRR