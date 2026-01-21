Development necessary, but not at cost of sustainability: Soren in Davos

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Steadfast on a sustainable development approach, Jharkhand is looking to attract investments in green energy initiatives, skill development and balanced ecosystem development, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said.

For the first time at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, Soren told PTI that there are multiple investment opportunities in the state beyond the traditional mining sector, but a balance between industrial growth and environmental protection can't be compromised.

He thanked the Union government for including his state in the Davos representation, saying it is a great place to learn new things and showcase Jharkhand.

Asked whether investments and industrial growth get hampered in the state because of it not being governed by the ruling party at the Centre, Soren said, "If he would think like that, it would be detrimental to the state as well as the country".

"As a responsible state government, we can't think of hurting the state or the country. We are here to strengthen our state, and when all states get stronger, the country will definitely get stronger," he added.

He said all states have different development patterns, and Jharkhand was created only 25 years ago.

We have a strong 2050 roadmap when we will complete 50 years, and it's a great opportunity for a tribal state with tribal leadership to be present at such a global platform.

Soren said Jharkhand has traditionally been focused on the mining sector, but his government is trying to explore parallel growth opportunities and fulfil the aspirations of the youth.

He said the development is necessary, but it is essential to have balanced ecosystem development without harming the environment. PTI BJ BAL BAL