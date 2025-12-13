Development of various infra projects boosted TN''s economic growth: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI)Tamil Nadu has achieved double-digit economic growth due to the job creation resulting from the development of various infrastructure projects, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday.

The Minister for Finance and Environment, Climate Change at an event here appealed to private sector to contribute towards the progress of the State.

Referring to the remarks made by Founder Chancellor of Vels University Dr Ishari K Ganesh at the inauguration of Vels Trade and Convention Centre, Vels Film City in Poonamallee here, Thennarasu stated, "He (Ishari Ganesh) said that the State has achieved a double-digit growth under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin." "This double-digit economic growth was on account of job creation resulting from the various infrastructure projects established in the State", he said.

Thennarasu said, "The private sector also holds a special place in contributing towards the double-digit economic growth." "Ishari Ganesh may be representing the educational sector. But, he has set an example to others that the private sector too can contribute to the growth of the State's economy, as setting up these kinds of Trade and Convention Centres will further lead to job creation in the State," Thennarasu observed.

In August, Chief Minister M K Stalin said under the Dravidian Model regime, the State's economic growth increased to 11.19 per cent, touching a new high.

Thennarasu also recalled that his father V Thangapandian, and Ishari K Ganesh's father Ishari R Velan were longtime friends.

The minister also said, starting from humble beginnings with an educational institution established in rented premises, Ganesh has today developed an impressive Trade and Convention Centre as well as a sprawling Film City, encompassing several acres of land in Sembarambakkam, Poonamallee, due to his hard work.

Ganesh had also set up 54 educational institutions, in which more than 51,000 students study in various courses, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister of State L Murugan, were supposed to take part in the event, but it was formally announced that they were unable to take part in the meeting.

Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan, in his address, said he was a long-time friend of Ganesh and the duo were brought together by the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

"I have not acted in any films produced by Vels International, and Raj Kamal Pictures (of Kamal) did not have any kind of collaboration with his (Ishari Ganesh's) production venture. But we were brought together because of the late M G Ramachandran," Haasan, who is also an MP said.

"The inauguration of a 20-floor studio at the Vels Film City today should be one of the largest studios to be set up in Asia. It is apt that it has been set up here as the concept of creating Pan-India movies evolved from this part of the country," Kamal Haasan said.

"Though a lot of movies were made in Bollywood, it all focused on one language, whereas those movies made from this part of the country were Pan India movies," he further said.

"Chennai has been a hub for Pan-India film making," he underlined.

Kamal Haasan also appealed to Ganesh to establish a film institute in line with the Film City.