Devyani International posts Rs 4.92 cr loss for July-Sept qtr, revenue up 49.1%

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Devyani International Ltd, which holds franchisee rights of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India, on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) operator had reported a profit of Rs 35.82 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Jaipuria family-promoted firm.

Its revenue from operations was up 49.13 per cent to Rs 1,222.15 crore in the September quarter against Rs 819.47 crore in the corresponding period.

Devyani International Ltd (DIL) also announced that it has secured Exclusive Master Franchise rights for three new QSR brands which include TeaLive, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen.

The company expects these new partnerships shall help it achieve its growth strategy.

"As DIL’s existing brands continue to drive store growth and introduce exciting new menu offerings, DIL broadens its offerings to include a new category of modern food & beverage choices by expanding its portfolio of brands," it said.

TeaLive is a Malaysian tea and beverage chain and is Southeast Asia’s largest and innovative handcrafted tea brand, with over 900 outlets worldwide.

New York Fries (NYF) is Canada's largest multi-channel restaurant company, with over 19 select quality brands. NYF is a premium quick-service concept, known for its iconic fresh-cut french fries, loaded fries and hot dogs.

While SANOOK KITCHEN, is Singapore's leading and popular brand, which specializes in authentic Thai and Asian cuisine.

Commenting on the development Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said these brands will cater to youth categories such as handcrafted tea, fresh-cut fries and authentic Thai & Asian cuisine.

"The new partnerships reflect our commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality contemporary food & beverages brands to our customers while driving sustainable growth for DIL," he said.

In the September quarter, DIL opened 85 net new stores in its sales network.

As of September 30, 2024, DIL's total QSR store count was at 1,921 and is on track to achieve the guidance of 2,000 stores in FY25, according to said earning statement by DIL, which also owns and operates South Indian vegetarian food QSR Chain Vaango.

This also includes 296 KFC Thailand stores, which were added to its network through the acquisition of Restaurants Development Co Ltd by its Dubai-based step-down firm Devyani International DMCC.

In the September quarter, DIL opened 28 new restaurants for KFC taking the total count to 645. While for Pizza Hut, it added 23 stores in India, taking the total count to 593 stores.

It added 15 stores of Costa Coffee and by the end of September 2024, DIL was operating 207 stores.

DIL also operates 40 stores of KFC in Nigeria and 28 stores of KFC and Pizza Hut in Nepal.

Shares of Devyani International Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 173.85 on BSE, up 1.82 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MR