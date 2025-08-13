Devyani International Q1 net profit plunges 90 pc to Rs 2.22 cr; revenue rises 11 pc

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Devyani International Ltd on Wednesday said its net profit plummeted over 90 per cent to Rs 2.22 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

It had reported a net profit of 22.43 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, operating Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee.

Revenue from operations grew 11.05 per cent to Rs 1,356.96 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 1,221.90 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"This (revenue) growth was driven by healthy growth from KFC, Costa and the Food Court business in India and supported by 11.2 per cent YoY growth in the international business," an earnings statement said, quoting its non-Executive Chairman Ravi Jaipuria.

Reported EBITDA stood at Rs 205 crore with EBITDA margins at 15.1 per cent.

"The slight dip in margins was due to deleverage from lower ADS YoY and investments in marketing and promotions in the quarter," he said.

Total expenses of the quick service restaurant (QSR) operator rose 13.82 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 1,367.39 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,370.47 crore, up 11.25 per cent in the June quarter.

During the quarter, DIL added 106 new stores, taking total count to 2,145. This also includes 105 stores of Sky Gate Hospitality, where DIL acquired 86.13 per cent stake in the June quarter.

Sky Gate Hospitality owns 'Biryani By Kilo' brand.

DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC & Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns the South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

Shares of Devyani International Ltd settled 3.22 per cent higher at Rs 158.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH KRH SHW